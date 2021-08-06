STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kisan Sansad passes 'no-confidence' motion against govt for not repealing farm laws

The umbrella body said the government's "failure" to support farmers during natural calamities, hike in fuel prices and the recent Pegasus snooping row were among the issues discussed at the Sansad.

Published: 06th August 2021 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers attend 'Kisan Sansad' during their protest against Centre's farm reform laws, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi

Farmers attend 'Kisan Sansad' during their protest against Centre's farm reform laws, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Kisan Sansad being held by farmers protesting the Central farm laws moved a no-confidence motion against the government on Friday for not repealing the three contentious legislations, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said.

The umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions said the government's "failure" to support farmers during natural calamities, hike in fuel prices and the recent Pegasus snooping row were among the issues that were discussed during the Kisan Sansad on Friday.

As part of their protest against farm laws, 200 farmers gather at the Jantar Mantar, close to Parliament where the Monsoon Session is underway, every day to deliberate on issues concerning the agriculture community.

"A no-confidence motion was moved against the government.

It was based on the fact that the farmers' demands were not being met despite over eight months of peaceful protests by lakhs of farmers across the country in addition to several anti-farmer measures by the government.

"The motion stressed upon the Narendra Modi government bringing in pro-corporate, anti-farmer laws and not acceding to the farmers' demand for their repeal and for bringing in a law to guarantee remunerative MSP for all farmers, for all agricultural commodities," the SKM said.

Several issues concerning ordinary citizens and farmers were raised during the debate, including "unaffordable and unjustified hike in fuel prices, the collapse of an uninvested and unprepared healthcare system in the pandemic, unconscionable spying on citizens and elected leaders by the government putting our democracy in jeopardy".

"Kisan parliamentarians also raised numerous issues concerning their livelihoods and violation of democratic values and basic human rights.

This debate will continue on August 9," the SKM statement said.

It added that the Kisan Sansad on Friday saw visits from MPs of different opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD, CPI(M), Shiv Sena, and the TMC.

"They watched the proceedings of the Kisan Sansad in a specially arranged visitors' gallery.

These MPs said they are extending their full support to the protesting farmers and to their demands," the umbrella body of farmer unions said.

Farmers in large numbers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws at several Delhi borders since November last year.

While they have expressed apprehension over the laws doing away with the minimum support price system leaving them at the mercy of big corporations, the government has been projecting the laws as major agricultural reforms.

With over 10 rounds of talks failing to break the deadlock between the two parties, farmers have brought their protest closer to the Parliament in the form of the Kisan Sansad, hoping to get their voices heard, and demands met.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kisan Sansad Farm laws farmers stir farmers row
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp