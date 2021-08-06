STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil meets Raj Thackeray amid talks of poll tie-up

Speaking to reporters after meeting Thackeray at the latter's residence here, Patil said the alliance was not on the cards at the moment.

Published: 06th August 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence on Friday. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday met MNS president Raj Thackeray, giving rise to speculation about a possible tie-up as elections to the Mumbai civic body are due next year.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Thackeray at the latter's residence here, Patil said the alliance was not on the cards at the moment.

"Raj told me that he does not hold any grudge against the non-Marathi people living in Mumbai. We still have some political differences and there is no proposal to join hands ahead of the polls at this moment," the BJP leader said.

To a question, Patil said, "I have told Raj Thackeray that the people of this state want you to be their leader, but you ought to change their perception of you. MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said he can not disclose what transpired during the meeting, but "we will be happy if the two parties joined hands."

The Shiv Sena, headed by Raj's estranged cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been controlling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for over three decades.

The MNS had won seven seats in the last BMC polls but six of its corporators later joined the Shiv Sena. The Sena won 97 seats while the BJP won 82 and Congress 31.

Speaking to the media in Pune recently, Raj Thackeray, who took a strident anti-North Indian line after leaving the Shiv Sena over 15 years ago, had said he was not going to change his political stand for electoral benefits. "We (his party and the BJP) could agree on a non-aggression pact," he had said.

(With agency inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MNS BJP BJP-MNS tie up Raj Thackeray Chandrakant Patil BMC polls
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp