MoS Nityanand Rai attends passing out parade of 144 IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhai National Police Academy

178 candidates, including 144 IPS probationers and 34 foreign officer trainees passed out from the academy. Among them 33 are women, including 23 IPSs.

Published: 06th August 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 11:02 AM

Sardar Vallabhai National Police Academy

The passing out parade of the 72nd batch of IPS probationers underway at Sardar Vallabhai National Police Academy in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much awaited Passing out Parade of the 2019 batch IPS officers trained at the Sardar Vallabhai National Police Academy (SVPNPA) was held at the academy in Hyderabad on Friday. Minister of state for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai reviewed the parade. After reviewing the parade led by batch topper Ranjeetha Sharma of Rajasthan cadre and ceremonial oath taken by the candidates, Rai addressed them.

Rai began his address with the words of Sardar Vallabhai Patel- If you have a good police service, which has the freedom to make up their minds for the nation, you will have a united India. 

“There is a great contribution of police officers in keeping the nation strong and united. Even during the pandemic, they have rendered great service to the people of the country. More than 2,000 police officers have laid their lives in the fight against the pandemic. I express my wholehearted gratitude and condolence to their families,” he said.

From the learnings and the experiences at the academy during the training, you should lead the police department in reforms.

“People of this nation wish that you work on the pillars of the constitution and it is possible only when you work with transparency, integrity, humility, courage, commitment, teamwork and have the courage to stand for truth. If you want to be a good police officer, your attitude and approach, persona and behaviour should be of the highest standards.” Rai told the candidates. 

To get along with the people of the country, actively implement the aspect of community policing and whatever step you take, it will get strength with collectivity, he told them.

The nation is fighting with serious problems like terrorism, rebellion and traditional crimes, and big conspiracies sorrounding them. “ The Prime Minister, Home Minister and people of this country have their hopes on you young people that you will protect the country and its people from these grave threats.”

Crime against women and children in the country is always a concern and their valuable contribution is needed in this area. He also advised them to spend at least 100 hours every year to train the men and women under them on the latest techniques and technology.
“ As long as you do not invest in improving the skills of your subordinates and team members, you won't be able to achieve extraordinary results,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the new officers will work based on the constitutional values and make the country proud in all aspects. “ Keep in mind the Prime Minister’s message- National First, Always first and Home Minister’s message just and sensitive policing. I am sure that you will live to these values and we all hope that you will build your career on honesty and hard work will script a new history. And your services to the nation and the people will always be remembered”

He also asked them to remember that the pride of the tri colour and the motherland will always strengthen them. “  The desire to live for the country and die for the country, will give you a sacred identity and the Uniform will inspire you to be alert, active, courageous and just always” Rai said.

Before addressing the parade, he gave out trophies to the winners. 178 candidates, including 144 IPA probationers and 34 foreign officer trainees passed out from the academy. Among them 33 are women, including 23 IPSs.

