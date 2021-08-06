STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai: Film production company's CEO, country head booked for sexually harassing woman

Along with Vibhu Agarwal, the CEO of Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd, police have booked the company's India head, who is a woman, in connection with the incident that had occurred in June.

Published: 06th August 2021

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police have registered a case against the CEO of a film production company in Mumbai for allegedly sexually harassing a 28-year-old woman, an official said on Friday.

Along with Vibhu Agarwal, the CEO of Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd, police have booked the company's India head, who is a woman, in connection with the incident that had occurred in June this year, he said.

"The victim, a resident of Versova, approached the Amboli police station in Andheri west two days back and lodged a complaint against Agarwal and the company's country head,” the police official said.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that the accused had sexually harassed her at the storeroom of the company's office located in Lotus Business Park in Andheri west on June 18, he said.

"As per the complaint, the accused asked the woman to remove her clothes and threatened to defame her family members if she did not follow their instructions,” he added.

Based on her complaint, the police registered the case against the two accused under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force to any woman or abetting such act with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention), the official said, adding that investigation is being carried out.

