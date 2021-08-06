STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Patna diary

After waiting for years, 18 children of Bihar and West Bengal received the prestigious Rashtriya Balshree Samman on August 1 at Kilkari Bal Bhawan in Patna.

Published: 06th August 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

18 children receive ‘Rashtriya Balshree Samman’
After waiting for years, 18 children of Bihar and West Bengal received the prestigious Rashtriya Balshree Samman on August 1 at Kilkari Bal Bhawan in Patna. Additional chief secretary of education department Sanjay Kumar, director of arts and culture department Karuna Kumari, noted writer Usha Kiran Khan and director of Kilkari Jyoti Parihar jointly presented the award.  Parihar applauded the awarded children, some of who were differently abled, for their extraordinary creativity that was exhibited through their works. The children, selected in 2015 and 2016, were awarded in 2021due to some technical reasons.

26 children rescued while being trafficked
Acting against child trafficking, RPF, GRP and the volunteers of Hajipur unit of Child Line rescued 26 children, who were being trafficked to Punjab as child labourers. RPF IG of East Central Railway S Mayank said that 26 children were rescued from a train at Hajipur, Sonepur and Chapra by the RPF cops and the Childline volunteers on August 4 from the KarmaBhoomi Express. “Nine traffickers were arrested for the crime”, the IG said, adding that all the children and the traffickers belonged to different districts of Bihar’s Seemanchal. He said that the RPF has rescued 830 children in 2019, 313 in 2020 and 355 in 2021 till August 4 from various trains with dozens of traffickers

Over 50,000 people trained to save lives
Bihar Orthopaedic Association (BOA) has trained around 50,000 people in immediate life saving measures. The trained people include school students from class nine to 12, cops and common citizenry. Coordinator of BOA, Dr Rishabh Kumar, said that they have been trained in basic first aid and other methods under the nation-wide ‘Save SELF, Save ONE” initiative of the association. “All basic trainings were carried out through the virtual mode between August 1 and 7 in all districts of Bihar,” he said.

Covid-19 orphaned 645 children
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sushil Kumar Modi, sharing information from the RS, said that a total number of 645 children in the country have  become orphaned after they lost both or either of their parents due to Covid-19 from April 1 to May 28. Modi said that Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of 158 followed by 119 in Andhra Pradesh, 83 in Maharashtra, 73 in Madhya Pradesh, 45 in Gujarat, 23 in Telangana, 20 in Punjab, 16 in Chhattisgarh, 13 in Himachal Pradesh and 11 in Jharkhand. Notabl, no such case was reported in Bihar.

Rajesh K Thakur
Our correspondent in Bihar rkthajipur@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar news Patna news
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp