Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protests

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday after opposition members continued to create uproar over the Pegasus snooping row and farmers' issues.

The upper house witnessed one adjournment a few minutes after it met for the day and was then adjourned for the day a few minutes after it met again at 12 PM.

The Congress, TMC and other members continued to raise slogans in the well soon after it met for Question Hour.

Surendra Singh Nagar, who was in the chair, announced that the meeting of the business advisory committee of Rajya Sabha would be prepped to 12.15 PM on the request of some opposition parties.

It was to be held at 1.10 PM earlier.

The chair continued with the Question Hour amid the din but adjourned the House for the day after opposition members continued to create noisy scenes by raising slogans in the well.

The House will now meet at 11 AM on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Earlier soon after the House met for the day, it was adjourned within minutes after the laying of papers, as opposition members stormed the well and started raising slogans against the government.

Deputy chairman Harivansh first urged members to allow the House to function but adjourned the House till 12 PM amid the din.

Earlier when the House met, Harnath Singh Yadav (BJP) demanded the government restore the medium of education in mother tongue, while Ram Nath Thakur (JDU) urged the government to fill up vacancies of judges in the Supreme Court.

Sasmit Patra (BJD) sought the ratio of Centre-State assistance be changed from 60:40 to 90:10 for development of Odisha keeping in mind the state always gets affected by floods and other natural disasters.

Patra even urged the government to declare Odisha as a 'special focus state of infrastructure development.

The Rajya Sabha has failed to transact any significant business during the past three weeks ever since the start of the Monsoon session on July 19.