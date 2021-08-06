STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 

The bridges built over 11 years and costing Rs 33 crore were swept away after the torrential rains sent rivers into spate over the past three days.

Published: 06th August 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Observing the flood situation, police rushed to the bridge and barricaded it to ensure people do not get stuck on the bridge, while trying to cross it.

Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  With heavy rains ravaging the Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh – leaving two persons dead and damaging several bridges and other infrastructure – Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state has “not seen such devastation in the last 70 years”. 

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Gopal Bhargava formed a committee of engineers to probe into the destruction of at least six bridges in the deluge and ascertain whether faulty design or low quality works were responsible for the damage.

The bridges built over 11 years and costing Rs 33 crore were swept away after the torrential rains sent rivers into spate over the past three days. Three of the six bridges – built on the Sindh River in Datia district – were washed away in the past 24 hours.

Torrential rains and the resultant floods in seven districts of Gwalior-Chambal region – comprising  Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Bhind, Morena, Gwalior and Guna – have left a trail of destruction. 

According to the government’s preliminary statistics, 55,199 people from over 1,200 villages have been impacted by floods in rivers Parvati, Chambal, Sindh, Kuno and Kuwari. Around 31,000 people have so far been rescued, with over 16,000 being accommodated in 126 relief camps.

The actual loss of property, including agricultural and livestock, is yet to be ascertained. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday continued meeting the victims at the relief camps. “Detailed survey will be carried out to ascertain the damage caused by the floods and each and every loss will be compensated.

As an immediate relief we have decided to provide 50 kg food grain to each flood-hit family. They would also be compensated at the rate of Rs 25,000 each for damaged tube-well/well, while Rs 30,000 each will be provided for loss of cattle. Loss of goats and poultry, too, would be compensated,” Chouhan said.

Maha govt starts resettling  residents landslide-hit Taliye 
Maharashtra government has started temporary and permanent rehabilitation of people from Taliye who lost their homes in the recent landslide that killed 84 people in the village. “The people who lost their houses are given the container houses as temporary accommodations through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund,” said Nidhi Chaudhari, Collector of Raigad told The New Indian Express

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh floods
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp