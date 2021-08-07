STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID vaccine production ramped up to 40 lakh doses per day: MoS Health Dr Bharati Pawar

The Minister emphasised that the government has made continuous efforts to ensure that vaccines reach people and informed that trials of vaccines for children are underway.

Published: 07th August 2021 10:18 AM

A healthcare worker inoculates a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)

A healthcare worker inoculates a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, in New Delhi. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: To vaccinate the entire eligible population against COVID-19 as soon as possible, the vaccine production in the country has been increased from 2.5 lakh doses per day to around 40 lakh doses per day, said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State (MoS) for Health on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, the MoS informed that trials are underway for the COVID vaccine for children. "Initially, around 2.5 lakh vaccines were produced per day. Today it has increased to around 40 lakhs per day. I think with this rise in the production capacity, we will be able to vaccinate people in an even better manner," said Pawar.

She said that it is a matter of pride that vaccination numbers crossed the 50 crore mark in the country, and added that through (media), the government is spreading the message that vaccination is important in the fight against Corona.

The Minister emphasised that the government has made continuous efforts to ensure that vaccines reach people and informed that trials of vaccines for children are underway. "Centre is making continuous efforts towards this. The vaccine is prepared on basis of efficacy, immunogenicity, and other parameters. Trials (of vaccines for Children) are underway keeping safety measures in mind. We're trying to introduce it soon," she added.

Pawar appreciated the role of media during the COVID pandemic and said the Centre will always stand with media persons and their families for risking their lives while reporting from the ground.

Comments

