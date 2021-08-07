STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers feel harassed under BJP, its defeat certain in Uttar Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav

He also reiterated the SP is preparing to win 400 out of the total 403 seats in the elections.

Published: 07th August 2021 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Saturday attacked the BJP, alleging farmers feel harassed under its rule, and said the party's defeat is certain in the state polls next year.

"There is huge anger towards the BJP, and the defeat of the BJP is certain in the Assembly elections," he said.

He said the BJP had promised that farmers' income will be doubled by 2022 but it looks improbable.

"The farmers and the people of Uttar Pradesh want to know from the BJP what the farmers' income today is? Today, there is price rise, and the prices of fertiliser have also gone up. The promise was made to double the income of the farmers by 2022. When will this happen?" he asked.

ALSO READ | Kisan Sansad passes 'no-confidence' motion against govt for not repealing farm laws

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, he said despite BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre farmers are facing a lot of problem.

"Farmers are not against development, but today they are agitating.

Once the Samajwadi Party is voted to power, the farmers will get appropriate compensation for their land," he said.

He also said a number of schemes was made for the dairy sector and promises were made, but none fulfilled.

On the issue of payments to sugarcane farmers, he said, "The question is not of payment, the question is that of pending dues. The voice of the farmers does not reach the chief minister."

The SP chief also said, "Yogi Adityanath must exercise restraint over his language. Yesterday, I was watching his interview on a news channel. We can have a fight over issues, but if you are saying anything about my father, then be prepared, I will also say something about your father. Hence, the chief minister must exercise restraint over his language."

On BJP chief JP Nadda addressing a meeting of the newly-elected chairpersons of zila panchayats and block panchayats on his first day of his two-day Lucknow visit, Yadav alleged the saffron party looted "democracy" in the local body polls in which they were elected.

"Money was openly given for the post of zila panchayat chairpersons. There is no bigger sin in a democracy. District magistrates and superintendents of the police made the BJP win these elections," he alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav Farmers stir farm laws Uttar Pradesh elections BJP
