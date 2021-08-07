Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Jaipur teens for better health among villagers

Under the aegis of the student-led NGO ‘Do Mutthi Ka Dum’ (DMKD), a group of teenagers have initiated ‘Mission Nirog’ to provide better health facilities for villagers of Jagannathpur panchayat. The teens provided them free basic check-ups and the drive attracted several patients from nearby villages. Medicines were also given free of charge. “There is a major gap between the needs of patients and the health facilities available and we hope to bridge this gap through voluntary efforts,” said one of the organising teenagers.

Initiative to promote and preserve Rajasthani

A team of youngsters has launched an initiative for the promotion of Rajasthani language during the pandemic. By setting up ‘Rajasthani Bhasha Akademi’, they have announced the ‘Seekho Rajasthani Project’, under which people can learn the language online. The project, inaugurated by Gaj Singh of the former royal family of Jodhpur, is being supported by Prem Bhandari, International Convener of ‘Rajasthani Language Manyata Sangharsh Samiti’ and Dheeraj Srivastava, the Commissioner of the Rajasthan Foundation. Experts of Rajasthani like Prof. Tyler Williams of University of Chicago and Poland’s Prof Alexandra Turek also joined the event. Srivastava said, “As it is online, people from all over the world can join.”

Novel mission to boost exports from Rajasthan

To promote exports from Rajasthan, a special program called ‘Be an Exporter’ has been recently initiated in the state through a workshop that lasted for a day. Under the mission, major effort will be to train entrepreneurs to turn into first time exporters. The workshop provided all the necessary information to help the entrepreneurs export their first consignment. Organised under the joint aegis of District Industries Centre and Rajasthan State Development and Investment Corporation Limited, the mission has identified carpet making, food processing, handicraft and mineral based industries as areas that have a huge export potential. The program hopes to create about 22,000 exporters and increase the exports from the state by about 25%.

Scheme to give herbs to boost immunity

In a unique initiative to improve people’s immunity, the Gehlot government has begun ‘Ghar Ghar Aoushadhi’ scheme to distribute four Ayurvedic plants to every family in the state. Under the programme costing around 200 crores, the government plans to give eight Ayurvedic plants at least thrice in the next five years. The plants are Tulsi, Giloy, Ashwagandha and Kalmegh that have been widely used for battling Covid-19. Inaugurating the scheme, the CM asserted that it is intended to improve immunity and bolster the beneficial relationship between plants and people.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com