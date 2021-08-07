STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jaipur Diary

A team of youngsters has launched an initiative for the promotion of Rajasthani language during the pandemic.

Published: 07th August 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Jaipur teens for better health  among villagers
Under the aegis of the student-led NGO ‘Do Mutthi Ka Dum’ (DMKD), a group of teenagers have initiated ‘Mission Nirog’ to provide better health facilities for villagers of Jagannathpur panchayat. The teens provided them free basic check-ups and the drive attracted several patients from nearby villages. Medicines were also given free of charge. “There is a major gap between the needs of patients and the health facilities available and we hope to bridge this gap through voluntary efforts,” said one of the organising teenagers.

Initiative to promote and preserve Rajasthani
A team of youngsters has launched an initiative for the promotion of Rajasthani language during the pandemic. By setting up ‘Rajasthani Bhasha Akademi’, they have announced the ‘Seekho Rajasthani Project’, under which people can learn the language online. The project, inaugurated by Gaj Singh of the former royal family of Jodhpur, is being supported by Prem Bhandari, International Convener of ‘Rajasthani Language Manyata Sangharsh Samiti’ and Dheeraj Srivastava, the Commissioner of the Rajasthan Foundation. Experts of Rajasthani like Prof. Tyler Williams of University of Chicago and Poland’s Prof Alexandra Turek also joined the event. Srivastava said, “As it is online, people from all over the world can join.”

Novel mission to boost exports from Rajasthan
To promote exports from Rajasthan, a special program called ‘Be an Exporter’ has been recently initiated in the state through a workshop that lasted for a day. Under the mission, major effort will be to train entrepreneurs to turn into first time exporters. The workshop provided all the necessary information to help the entrepreneurs export their first consignment. Organised under the joint aegis of District Industries Centre and Rajasthan State Development and Investment Corporation Limited, the mission has identified carpet making, food processing, handicraft and mineral based industries as areas that have a huge export potential. The program hopes to create about 22,000 exporters and increase the exports from the state by about 25%.

Scheme to give herbs to boost immunity
In a unique initiative to improve people’s immunity, the Gehlot government has begun ‘Ghar Ghar Aoushadhi’ scheme to distribute four Ayurvedic plants to every family in the state. Under the programme costing around 200 crores, the government plans to give eight Ayurvedic plants at least thrice in the next five years. The plants are Tulsi, Giloy, Ashwagandha and Kalmegh that have been widely used for battling Covid-19. Inaugurating the scheme, the CM asserted that it is intended to improve immunity and bolster the beneficial relationship between plants and people.

Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp