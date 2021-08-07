STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Massive search operation continues for second day in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Two LeT terrorists were killed in a fierce gunfight in the forest area on Friday and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them, they said.

Published: 07th August 2021 06:16 PM

Indian Army soldiers patrol Line of Control LOC in Rajouri district Friday Dec. 18 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A massive search operation continued for the second day on Saturday in a dense forest area in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir where two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter by security forces, officials said.

The joint operation by the police and the army in remote Pangai village, located in a forested area of Thanamandi, was launched early Friday following information about the presence of three to four terrorists, including two foreign nationals, there.

"The operation is going on but no fresh contact was established with the suspected terrorists believed to be holed up in the dense forest," an Army official said.

Two LeT terrorists were killed in a fierce gunfight in the forest area on Friday and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them, they said.

The bodies of both the terrorists were removed to a local hospital where their post-mortem was conducted on Saturday, the officials said, adding the identity of the deceased is still awaited but they are most likely from Pakistan.

Comments

