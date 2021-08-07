STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Private member bills suffer in Parliament logjam

On Friday, the Lok Sabha had listed as many 246 private member bills, while scores of other proposals await the lottery for listing, but the House was adjourned.

Published: 07th August 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana holds posters requesting Opposition leaders to let Parliament function properly, in New Delhi on Friday | PTI

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  MPs wait for Fridays for pushing private member bills, but they find themselves in a spot amid this growing trend of both Houses ignoring this unique feature, which is aimed at filling the gap left by the executive in public interest. 

On Friday, the Lok Sabha had listed as many 246 private member bills, while scores of other proposals await the lottery for listing, but the House was adjourned after quickly passing two legislative proposals brought by the government. 

“These private member bills, which have been pending since 2019, will now be pushed to the winter session. While the monsoon session is disrupted due to political purposes, there has been a trend of not giving importance to the private member business,” said Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, who had moved a few private member bills, which nevar came up for discussion.       

Private member bills before the Lok Sabha on Friday concerned issues like fair compensations to dependents of martyrs from all forces including the state police, uniform education from primary sections to higher secondary schools and setting up a national commission for farmers.

BJP MP from South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri had piloted a private member bill proposing unemployment allowances for youth with post-graduate degrees. NCP’s Supriya Sule was piloting a private member bill, which proposed to establish an authority to oversee the payment of financial assistance, provision of medical facilities, education and housing allowance, reservation up to five per cent in schools and institutions of higher education and five per cent reservation in jobs in both public and private sector for the dependents of martyrs.

A law for regulation of use of electronic devices, including mobile phones, by pedestrians, robust mechanism for disposal of electronic waste, compulsory voting, while another proposed mandatory first-aid training in schools. Mahtab, winner of the best Parliamentarian award, told this daily “this is highly discouraging that private member businesses are not being given proper attention”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private member bills Lok Sabha parliament
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp