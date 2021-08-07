STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more vaccines line up for regulatory nod

India’s pool of Covid-19 vaccines is set to receive a shot in the arm with two more approaching the apex drug regulator for approval. 

pfizer vaccine

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s pool of Covid-19 vaccines is set to receive a shot in the arm with two more approaching the apex drug regulator for approval. Vaccines which have applied to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for restricted use authorisation include Novavax, manufactured locally by the Serum Institute of India under the brand name of Covovax, and Johnson and Johnson’s single dose vaccine.

Sources in CDSCO said the companies moved the application on Thursday and a meeting of an expert panel has been called to scrutinise their data. SII had started production of Covovax for stockpiling in June. This showed over 90% efficacy in Phase 3 trials in the US. It is looking to launch the vaccine in India by September. 

Johnson and Johnson’s single dose is also seen as a crucial component in coming days as it may be logistically easy to administer and offer quick coverage. A bid by the Association of Healthcare Providers of India to procure Johnson and Johnson’s vaccines in private hospitals, had failed last month due to regulatory hurdles. 

Nearly seven months since the launch of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme, only about 8% of the adult population in India has been fully vaccinated yet.

