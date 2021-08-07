STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand rights panel seeks report on casteist slurs at Vandana Kataria's kin 

Meanwhile, the Olympian has urged her family to keep calm saying that the whole country is watching and will give the befitting reply to such people. 

Published: 07th August 2021 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

India's Vandana Katariya argues with an official on a play call during a women's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Vandana Katariya during a hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Human Rights Commission has asked the senior SP of Haridwar district to submit a report over the alleged incidents of casteist slurs at the family of Vandana Kataria, forward of the Indian women's hockey team who scored a hattrick in the Tokyo Olympics. 

ALSO READ | 'India lost because it has too many Dalit players': Casteist slurs thrown at hockey star Vandana Katariya’s family

Pankaj Kataria, brother of the former captain of the Indian women's hockey team said, "Vandana told us not to react and let the law of the land take its course. She also added that the people of the country are watching everything and they know what is right and what is wrong. She insisted that we stay calm."

The police have already registered a case and arrested the two accused. 

ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympics: Vandana Katariya becomes first Indian woman hockey player to score hat-trick at Games

Two men -- Sumit Chauhan and Vijay Pal -- are from the same village. Haridwar police have registered a case against them under Section 504 of IPC (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and Section 3 of The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. 

Family members of the forward player alleged that after the news of the Indian women's hockey team losing to Argentina was flashed on TV screens, a group of people started bursting crackers, and danced in front of their house, and abusing the family. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Savita Kataria, sister-in-law of Vandana, said that she will die by suicide if action was not taken against the culprits. 

