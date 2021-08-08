A cop with a difference in Bihar's Seemanchal region

By Express News Service

PATNA: Superintendent of Kishanganj Police (SP) in Bihar, Kumar Ashish is not only a tough cop against criminals but also a cop for children, who are in distress or fall in the hands of human traffickers.

Since Kumar Ashish's posting in the Kishanganj district of Bihar’s Seemanchal area, the district police have taken up close to 420 child-friendly and child supporting initiatives with the help of local social volunteers. Their efforts include prevention of child marriages, rescue and rehabilitation of children under distress or trapped by child traffickers.

Recently, Kumar Ashish and his subordinates — SDPO Anwar Javed, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Jha, Manish Chandra and Mukesh Thakur — were felicitated by the social organisation ‘Vihan’ for their contribution and cooperation in rescuing children from the clutches of traffickers during the past few years.

Kumar Ashish in coordinated efforts with Childline and other social organisations has not only ensured proper rehabilitation of children after rescuing them from distress conditions but also successfully prevented 21 child marriages between 2018 and March 2021.

“We have also lodged 18 FIRs so far since 2018 to 2021 against whosoever was found in wrongdoings against children. In 2021 till March, 5 child marriages were prevented and 10 children rescued from distress have been rehabilitated”, the SP said.

Kumar Ashish said that the police stations in the district have been directed to respond more quickly than ever upon getting information regarding children in distress or being taken to any other place by anyone in doubtful conditions and about child marriage.

He said that the people are supporting the police in their efforts to safeguard the rights of children and others, apart from policing criminals.

Recently, the SP on behalf of the entire police community donated study materials and stationery to the ‘Seemanchal Community Library’ under community policing to promote reading and study facilities to people and children.

Kumar Ashish has recently begun E-Bharosa, through which people can directly interact with the SP from their local police stations and share their problems for immediate redressal. This is held on every Tuesday between 1 pm and 2 pm from every police station in the district.