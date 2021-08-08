STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

A cop with a difference in Bihar's Seemanchal region

Since Kumar Ashish's posting in the Kishanganj district of Bihar’s Seemanchal area, the district police have taken up multiple initiatives to safeguard child rights and safety in the district.

Published: 08th August 2021 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

SP Kumar Ashish being feted by members of the social organisation 'Vihan'.

SP Kumar Ashish being feted by members of the social organisation 'Vihan'. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Superintendent of Kishanganj Police (SP) in Bihar, Kumar Ashish is not only a tough cop against criminals but also a cop for children, who are in distress or fall in the hands of human traffickers.

Since Kumar Ashish's posting in the Kishanganj district of Bihar’s Seemanchal area, the district police have taken up close to 420 child-friendly and child supporting initiatives with the help of local social volunteers. Their efforts include prevention of child marriages, rescue and rehabilitation of children under distress or trapped by child traffickers.

Recently, Kumar Ashish and his subordinates — SDPO Anwar Javed, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Jha, Manish Chandra and Mukesh Thakur — were felicitated by the social organisation ‘Vihan’ for their contribution and cooperation in rescuing children from the clutches of traffickers during the past few years.

Kumar Ashish in coordinated efforts with Childline and other social organisations has not only ensured proper rehabilitation of children after rescuing them from distress conditions but also successfully prevented 21 child marriages between 2018 and March 2021.

“We have also lodged 18 FIRs so far since 2018 to 2021 against whosoever was found in wrongdoings against children. In 2021 till March, 5 child marriages were prevented and 10 children rescued from distress have been rehabilitated”, the SP said.

Kumar Ashish said that the police stations in the district have been directed to respond more quickly than ever upon getting information regarding children in distress or being taken to any other place by anyone in doubtful conditions and about child marriage.

He said that the people are supporting the police in their efforts to safeguard the rights of children and others, apart from policing criminals.

Recently, the SP on behalf of the entire police community donated study materials and stationery to the ‘Seemanchal Community Library’ under community policing to promote reading and study facilities to people and children.

Kumar Ashish has recently begun E-Bharosa, through which people can directly interact with the SP from their local police stations and share their problems for immediate redressal. This is held on every Tuesday between 1 pm and 2 pm from every police station in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Seemanchal SP Kumar Ashish Kishanganj district
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp