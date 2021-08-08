STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal flood situation improves with decrease in rainfall, water receding

Though water receded in the flood-affected areas, over three lakh displaced people remained at the several rescue centres spread over the seven districts.

Published: 08th August 2021 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Multiple landslides on NH-10 on the West Bengal side between Rangpo and Melli blocked movement of traffic, cutting off the Sikkim border, officials said. (Photo | ANI)

Multiple landslides on NH-10 on the West Bengal side between Rangpo and Melli blocked movement of traffic, cutting off the Sikkim border, officials said. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The flood situation in seven districts of West Bengal improved slightly with a decrease in rainfall and water receding from the inundated areas, a state government official said on Sunday.

Though water receded in the flood-affected areas, over three lakh displaced people remained at the several rescue centres spread over the seven districts.

"The flood situation has improved slightly in the affected districts owing to less rainfall," the official said.

The district authorities have been instructed to keep adequate rations, medicines and clothes at the shelters and to be ready to tackle the outbreak of any water-borne diseases.

At least 23 people died in the flood.

A Damodar Valley Corporation official said it released 40,000 cusec of water from its barrages on Sunday.

Several places in Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah and South 24 Parganas have been affected by floods owing to heavy rain and overflowing rivers.

The most-inundated areas are Khanakul in Hooghly and Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur.

The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force were engaged in rescue and relief operations in Khanakul and adjoining areas, the official said.

IAF helicopters rescued 31 people and the Army deployed an infantry column for rescue works.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in all the districts of West Bengal for the next five days.

It said sub-Himalayan districts such as Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri are likely to receive heavy rain at one or two places.

Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman recorded the highest rainfall at 78 mm in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday, the Met Office said.

Darjeeling received 55 mm rainfall, Contai in Purba Medinipur 51 mm and Bankura 45 mm during the period, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal floods Bengal rainfall
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp