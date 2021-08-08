STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cabinet Secretary warns officers of action if they fail to attend Independence Day event at Red Fort

Published: 08th August 2021 04:26 PM

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has warned officers invited for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort that a "serious view" will be taken if they fail to attend the event.

In a communication to the secretaries of all Union ministries and departments, Gauba said the Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the nation, has its own significance and the officers invited for the function are expected to attend.

"It has been observed that some of the invited officers fail to attend the ceremony. This is inappropriate considering that the occasion is of great national importance. There is clearly a need to remind the officers that it is their duty to attend the Independence Day ceremony," he said.

In his letter, Gauba also said that in view of social distancing requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officers of only joint secretary level and above have been invited for the ceremony this year.

"You may suitably advice all officers of your ministry/department, who are invited to the independence day ceremony, to attend the function.

You may also like to caution them that a serious view can be taken of their absence on this occasion," Gauba told the secretaries.

