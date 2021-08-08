STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can't deny possibility of terror modules, sleeper cells in Kanpur: UP DGP Mukul Goel

His statement came in the wake of the ATS recently arresting some people in Lucknow over suspected terrorist activities.

Published: 08th August 2021

Image used for representational purposes (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

KANPUR: Uttar Pradesh police chief Mukul Goel Sunday said the possibility of terror modules and sleeper cells working in Kanpur cannot be denied even though the force does not have specific intelligence currently.

He said the state's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and intelligence agencies have decided to keep extra vigil to neutralise such forces before they execute their nefarious designs.

His statement came in the wake of the ATS recently arresting some people in Lucknow over suspected terrorist activities.

He said the arrests in Lucknow prompted the police to step up vigil in Kanpur as well.

"We have no specific intelligence inputs about terror modules, but we can't deny the possibility of terror modules and sleeper cells in the city (Kanpur)," Goel told PTI when asked if agencies have tip-off about such designs working in the city.

He said intelligence agencies suspect the movement of terrorists and sleeper cells in Kanpur.

The DGP was in the city to inaugurate a Covid care hospital at the Kanpur Police Commissionerate.

He said it has been decided to set up similar facilities for police personnel in every district. The DGP also remembered the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty during the pandemic.

Two terrorists of the Al-Qaeda-supported Ansar Ghazwatul Hind were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS from the outskirts of Lucknow last month, senior officials had said, adding that they were planning explosions, including using "human bombs", at several places in Uttar Pradesh.

A huge amount of explosive was also seized from their houses, the official had said.

They were planning to "unleash terror activities before August 15 (Independence Day) in different cities of UP", including Lucknow, the official had said.

