STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Custodial torture still prevails, nationwide sensitisation of police officers needed: CJI

CJI also said that for becoming a society governed by the rule of law, it was necessary to “bridge the gap of accessibility to justice between the highly privileged and the most vulnerable”.

Published: 08th August 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Justice NV Ramana

Justice NV Ramana (Photo | Prateek Som Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Custodial torture and other police atrocities still prevail in India and even the "privileged are not spared third-degree treatment", Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said on Sunday and asked the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to carry out “nationwide sensitisation of police officers”.

Terming the project “Access to Justice” as an “unending mission”, the CJI also said that for becoming a society governed by the rule of law, it was necessary to “bridge the gap of accessibility to justice between the highly privileged and the most vulnerable”.

“If, as an institution, the judiciary wants to garner the faith of the citizens, we have to make everyone feel assured that we exist for them. For the longest time, the vulnerable population has lived outside the system of justice,” he said.

The past should not determine the future and all should work to bring equality, Justice Ramana stressed at the launch of a legal service mobile application and the vision and mission statement of NALSA at Vigyan Bhawan here.

The mobile App will help poor and needy people in applying for legal aid and seek victim compensation.

NALSA was constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 to provide free legal services to the weaker sections of the society and to organise Lok Adalats for amicable settlement of disputes.

“The threat to human rights and bodily integrity are the highest in police stations. Custodial torture and other police atrocities are problems that still prevail in our society. In spite of constitutional declarations and guarantees, the lack of effective legal representation at the police stations is a huge detriment to arrested/detained persons.

“The decisions taken in these early hours will later determine the ability of the accused to defend himself. Going by the recent reports even the privileged are not spared third-degree treatment,” the CJI said.

The CJI, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of NALSA, said that to keep police excesses in check dissemination of information about the constitutional right to legal aid and availability of free legal aid services is necessary.

“The installation of display boards and outdoor hoardings in every police station/prison is a step in this direction,” he said, adding that the “NALSA must also actively carry out nationwide sensitisation of police officers.”

Stressing the need for bridging the gap of accessibility to justice between the highly privileged and the most vulnerable, the CJI said for all times to come, we must remember that, the realities of socio-economic diversity which prevail in our nation, cannot ever be a reason for denial of rights".

“Let our past not determine our future. Let us dream of a future based on legal mobility, a future where equality is a reality. That is why the project ''Access to Justice'' is an unending mission,” he said.

Furthermore, he stated that dissemination of information about the constitutional right to legal aid and availability of free legal aid services “is necessary to keep police excesses in check.”

Besides this, he said that the prevailing obstacles like internet connectivity and lengthy, painstaking and expensive justice processes add to the woes of realising the goals of “access to justice” in India.

“Majority of those who do not have access to justice are from rural and remote areas which suffer from lack of connectivity. I have already written to the government emphasising the need to bridge the digital divide on a priority basis,” the CJI said, referring to the digital divide between the rural and the urban populace.

He suggested that the postal network can be utilised to spread awareness regarding the availability of free legal aid services and to increase the outreach of legal services to persons residing in far-flung areas of the country.

The CJI asked lawyers, especially seniors, to help those needing legal assistance and urged the media to use its “unparalleled capacity to spread the message of service” of NALSA.

Concurring with Ramana, Justice U U Lalit said that besides spreading awareness about legal services through post offices and police stations, Bar Councils and law colleges can also be roped in.

“We are impressing upon Bar Councils and law colleges and they must adopt one or two talukas around them so that students can be given practical training to be part of a large contingent of para-volunteers,” Justice Lalit added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custodial torture police atrocities National Legal Services Authority Chief Justice of India N V Ramana
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp