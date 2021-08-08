Effort being made for Mamata-led confederation of regional parties to oust BJP from Centre: Akhil Gogoi

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Activist and Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi on Sunday said an effort was being made for the formation of a confederation of regional parties in the country to try and oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP from power.

“Our interest is that all regional political parties in the country should unite, form a confederation, project (Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee as its leader, unseat the fascist and communal Narendra Modi and elect a new PM in 2024,” Gogoi, who recently visited Kolkata, told journalists in Guwahati.

“We hope the confederation of regional parties will be formed as early as possible,” he said.

The Raijor Dal MLA said the initiative for the formation of the confederation of regional forces was also for federalism. He said an effort was being made towards this perspective.

“The people of Assam have been fighting for federalism and a federal structure from before independence,” Gogoi said.

He disclosed that the West Bengal CM had made an offer to him to join the TMC and merge Raijor Dal with it.

“Mamata didi had invited me for a discussion. Their proposal was that Raijor Dal and I join the TMC at the earliest and become the TMC’s Assam unit president,” the activist said.

He said his party would discuss the proposal and take a call.

“We thank Mamata didi that she invited us three times. Our leaders already had discussions with TMC leaders,” he added.

Raijor Dal was floated last year against the backdrop of the protests against controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Gogoi is the party’s lone MLA. He had won the elections from Sivasagar contesting as an Independent candidate.

Asom Jatiya Parishad, another regional party floated against the backdrop of the anti-CAA protests, also contested the polls but drew a blank.