Goa government has no plan in place to prevent possible third wave of COVID-19: AAP

Published: 08th August 2021 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government in the state has not chalked out any plan of action so far to prevent the possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The state government is not preparing appropriately for the impending third wave. The first week of August has seen almost 100 cases of COVID-19 infection daily, with two per cent positivity rate," AAP's Goa convenor Rahul Mhambre said in a statement.

"The second wave had caught the government in a complete disarray as the cabinet ministers were defending non-shutdown of the state borders merely days before the state was forced to take stringent measures due to increasing case numbers," he said.

Referring to the COVID-19 figures, the AAP leader said the state currently has 1,006 active cases with 109 new patients testing positive on Saturday.

"The chief minister, who had very loudly proclaimed that 100 per cent vaccination target will be achieve by the month of July, has now moved the target to September. The Sawant government has not chalked out any plan on preventing the third wave from hitting the state or not made any announcements as to how they will prevent a repeat of the tragedy of the second wave," he said.

