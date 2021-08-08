STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

If Samajwadi Party ties up with small parties, BJP won't get one seat in eastern UP: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party had contested the 2017 assembly polls in alliance with the BJP but parted ways before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 08th August 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday claimed that if the Samajwadi Party ties up with small parties, then the BJP will not get even one seat in eastern Uttar Pradesh in next year's assembly elections.

Speaking to PTI, Rajbhar said, "The public is angry with the BJP. If the Samajwadi Party comes forward, and ties up with smaller parties and regional parties, then the election results can change."

"If the SP ties up with the SBSP, then the BJP will not get even a single seat in Mau, Ballia, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ambedkar Nagar and other districts. There will be fight (with the BJP) on only two seats in Varanasi," the former UP minister added.

The SBSP chief claimed that of the total 403 seats in the assembly, there are 150 seats in eastern UP.

When asked as to which party in the state can defeat the BJP, he said, "People of the state feel that it is only the SP that can challenge the BJP in UP. The BSP too has started making moves, but the craze of the BSP is not as intense as that of the SP".

On being asked whether the SBSP has been unable to take forward the agreements with other parties since its formation in 2002, Rajbhar said, "When there is a clash of vested interests, people tend to go away. The smaller parties face financial hardships, and it is because of this reason that the bigger parties lure them. Coalitions have been breaking because of this."

Rajbhar had on Wednesday said he will not enter into an alliance with the BJP if the saffron party decides to contest the assembly polls under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

Earlier on Tuesday, the SBSP chief had met BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh fuelling speculations that he may again join hands with the saffron party.

The SBSP leader, who leads the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha as a political front of small parties, had earlier said his outfit could again ally with the BJP if it picks a backward caste leader as its chief minister candidate for next year's elections.

The party had contested the 2017 assembly polls in alliance with the BJP but parted ways before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Rajbhar-led party won four seats in the previous assembly polls.

Rajbhar, who was cabinet minister, resigned before the Lok Sabha polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Om Prakash Rajbhar Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party SBSP chief Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh election 2020
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp