Medieval period memorial for 84 people who died in landslide in Maharashtra's Taliye village

MUMBAI: A memorial will be constructed in memory of 84 people who died in a landslide at Taliye village in Maharashtra.

Raigad District collector Nidhi Chaudhari said that the villagers of Taliye said they will not stay back where their houses were destroyed.

"We were told that the villagers want to construct the grand memorial for the victims who were killed in landslides," Ms Chaudhari said.

She said when a landslide hit a place near Pune, several people had died and in their memory a memorial was constructed.

"Similarly, we will develop memorial at Taliye village. But the design of this memorial will be different as this place has a history from the period of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and these villagers ancestors were soldiers in Shivaji’s army. Therefore, it will have more of a heritage fort reminding Shivaji’s period," Ms Chaudhari said.

"We have already asked the architect to work on the design. In the next few days, we will get the design, then it will be sent for approval by the state government and the budget allocations will be done. Once all administrative procedures are completed, the tender for the construction of the memorial will be constructed," Raigad district collector said.

The local district administration had also arranged for the 13th-day rituals of all 84 people who had died. All villagers of Taliye performed rituals together by displaying photographs of the their loved ones.

Moreover, the the administration has also undertaken the rehabilitation of people affected in the landslide.

Besides, those who are not able to get a temporary house, will be provided with the container houses for the time being. Once the pakka houses are constructed by the Maharashtra government housing body – MHADA, then these villagers will move into permanent houses.