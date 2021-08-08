STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mehbooba Mufti bats for self-rule formula for resolution of Kashmir issue

At the meeting, the party's chief spokesperson gave a detailed presentation on the contours and elements of the self-rule roadmap and asked the participants to take it to the masses.

Published: 08th August 2021 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday pitched for her party's self-rule formula for the resolution of the Kashmir issue, saying it addresses both internal and external dimensions of the problem.

Chairing a meeting of youth PDP leadership from all districts of the Valley, Mehbooba also underlined the need to initiate a threadbare conversation on how the PDP's vision and roadmap have become all the more important given the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the fast-changing geopolitical situation in the subcontinent.

"Self-rule is an internally consistent framework indicative of direction for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue. It addresses the internal and external dimensions of the problem in a manner that is realistic, practical, just and acceptable. It is a creative framework for the resolution of the issue without compromising the sovereignty of the two nation states involved," the PDP president said.

Mehbooba said the youth are the beacon of hope for bringing about a lasting change in the polity of Jammu and Kashmir.

"These are the times of the youth, for the youth. The mantle of responsibility has befallen the youth of J&K to shape a brighter future for the coming generations. Youth should not shy away from mainstream politics but rather take up the role and responsibility," she said.

At the meeting, the party's chief spokesperson gave a detailed presentation on the contours and elements of the self-rule roadmap and asked the participants to take it to the masses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti PDP
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp