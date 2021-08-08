STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vasundhara Raje loyalists to hold 'Rath Yatra' to project her as CM face in 2023 Rajasthan polls

Denior leader Rohitashva Sharma asserted that through this Rath Yatra an 'environment to make Vasundhara Raje the Chief Minister of Rajasthan in 2023 will be created'.

Published: 08th August 2021 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan's former CM Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan's former CM Vasundhara Raje (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The rift in the Rajasthan BJP took a new turn as one of Vasundhra Raje's strong supporters and former minister Rohitashva Sharma announced that he would soon start a ‘Rath Yatra’ to ensure that Raje returns as Chief Minister of the state in 2023. 

Announcing this at a grand rally in Alwar district's Bansur constituency, Sharma on Sunday asserted that through this Rath Yatra an "environment to make Vasundhara Raje the CM of Rajasthan in 2023 will be created".

Rohitashva Sharma displayed his loyalty towards Raje at the massive rally on Sunday and even spoke to Vasundhra Raje on phone from the podium of the public meeting. 

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Congress says Pegasus snooping case proved former CM Vasundhara Raje is sidelined

Flanked by a large group of Raje loyalists, Sharma declared that he was launching 'Vasundhara Raje Mission 2023' with his supporters and would carry on with his yatra and rallies till he succeeds in bringing back Raje as the chief minister.

In a video statement issued on Saturday, Sharma said that "I will take everyone's blessings for 'Vasundhara Raje Mission 2023'. He also pledged not to sleep 'peacefully' till Raje becomes the chief minister."

Rohitashva Sharma was expelled from the BJP on charges of indiscipline over his remarks that Raje should be the CM face for the 2023 elections in Rajasthan. He had also alleged that currently state BJP leaders are running the party just by sitting in their offices. These remarks were seen as an attack on the functioning of Satish Poonia, the state BJP Chief who is widely seen as an RSS man and an arch rival of Vasundhara Raje.

Political observers say that Sharma’s expulsion from the BJP was aimed at checking the dissidence in the party’s Rajasthan unit. But given Sharma’s open defiance and clear attempt to project Raje as the CM face for the 2023 elections, the rift and factionalism in the state BJP is all set to enter a new phase. 

Sharma plans to begin the ‘Rath Yatra’ for 'Vasundhara Raje Mission 2023' soon after the monsoon season ends in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vasundhara Raje Rajasthan BJP Rohitashva Sharma Rajasthan Polls 2023
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp