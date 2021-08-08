Vasundhara Raje loyalists to hold 'Rath Yatra' to project her as CM face in 2023 Rajasthan polls

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The rift in the Rajasthan BJP took a new turn as one of Vasundhra Raje's strong supporters and former minister Rohitashva Sharma announced that he would soon start a ‘Rath Yatra’ to ensure that Raje returns as Chief Minister of the state in 2023.

Announcing this at a grand rally in Alwar district's Bansur constituency, Sharma on Sunday asserted that through this Rath Yatra an "environment to make Vasundhara Raje the CM of Rajasthan in 2023 will be created".

Rohitashva Sharma displayed his loyalty towards Raje at the massive rally on Sunday and even spoke to Vasundhra Raje on phone from the podium of the public meeting.

Flanked by a large group of Raje loyalists, Sharma declared that he was launching 'Vasundhara Raje Mission 2023' with his supporters and would carry on with his yatra and rallies till he succeeds in bringing back Raje as the chief minister.

In a video statement issued on Saturday, Sharma said that "I will take everyone's blessings for 'Vasundhara Raje Mission 2023'. He also pledged not to sleep 'peacefully' till Raje becomes the chief minister."

Rohitashva Sharma was expelled from the BJP on charges of indiscipline over his remarks that Raje should be the CM face for the 2023 elections in Rajasthan. He had also alleged that currently state BJP leaders are running the party just by sitting in their offices. These remarks were seen as an attack on the functioning of Satish Poonia, the state BJP Chief who is widely seen as an RSS man and an arch rival of Vasundhara Raje.

Political observers say that Sharma’s expulsion from the BJP was aimed at checking the dissidence in the party’s Rajasthan unit. But given Sharma’s open defiance and clear attempt to project Raje as the CM face for the 2023 elections, the rift and factionalism in the state BJP is all set to enter a new phase.

Sharma plans to begin the ‘Rath Yatra’ for 'Vasundhara Raje Mission 2023' soon after the monsoon season ends in the state.