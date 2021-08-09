Adityanath govt cannot hide 'plight' of farmers by giving full page ads: Priyanka Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said it cannot hide the "plight" of farmers by giving full page advertisements and asked what it had done about the "black agri laws".

The Congress general secretary's attack came over a media report on a farmer allegedly committing suicide in Pichaura village under Kanpur Dehat after his crops were ruined due to floods in the village.

"Farmers are the soul of this country. The UP government cannot hide the plight of the farmers by giving full page advertisements. Tell me what did you do -- With regard to stray cattle? Compensation for crop loss? Payment of sugarcane dues? About black agri laws? Regarding inflation and the price of electricity?" she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year in protest against the three laws.

Out of them, a small group of 200 farmers are now staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi after getting special permission.

The Congress and several other Opposition parties are demanding a repeal of the farm laws.