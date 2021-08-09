AIMIM in a fix over Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party's political overtures in Uttar Pradesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AIMIM, which has plans to contest in 100 seats in UP’s 2022 Assembly elections, is in a dilemma following local ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar's recent meeting with BJP UP president Swatantra Dev Singh.

The Hyderabad-based MIM, which considers itself to be a heavyweight within the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha (BSM) coalition, is yet to get a clear understanding of Om Prakash’s intentions as he was an ally of the BJP in the past and had also served as a UP Cabinet minister before parting ways in the 2019 general elections.

The UP unit of the MIM is hopeful of getting a good number of votes in 130 of 403 seats where Muslims are considered to be deciding factor. Even though the elections are six months away, the party’s presence has already become part of the political debate in UP.

UP MIM president Shaukat Ali, who was 'astonished' with Om Prakash's meeting with BJP leaders, claims to have support of the Muslim population of the State (20 per cent), and has made it clear that if the SBSP goes with BJP, there would be no chance of continuing the alliance.

It is believed that the Morcha, if it fails to fulfil the aspirations of the MIM, would pitch for an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) to take on the BJP in the Assembly elections. The MIM’s argument lies in the vote share of the SP or BSP when they contested in the 2017 Assembly and 2019 general elections.