Assam Opposition dismayed as Meghalaya carries out drone survey of interstate border

Congress alleged that Meghalaya marked the border after the drone survey, and moved an adjournment motion for a discussion on the issue in the Assembly.

Published: 09th August 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 06:22 PM

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The opposition parties in Assam were dismayed that Meghalaya had carried out a drone survey of the interstate border.

Alleging that a marking of the border was done by the neighbouring state after the drone survey, the Congress had moved an adjournment motion for a discussion on the issue in the Assembly on Monday.

When Speaker Biswajit Daimary turned it down, the members of opposition Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), CPI-M and one Independent legislator staged a walk-out in protest.

Congress MLA Nurul Huda had raised the issue of drone survey. He said it was done under Kamrup (Metro) district of which Guwahati is the headquarters. Joining him, AIUDF legislator Phani Talkudar alleged the marking was done right in front of his residence.

However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika allayed the fear of encroachment. He said the exercise was carried out with due permission of Kamrup (Metro) district authorities. He said Assam too would carry out a similar exercise.

After visiting the interstate border with Mizoram following the July 26 skirmishes, an all-party delegation of the Assembly had submitted a report to the government. The members of the opposition parties on Monday expressed displeasure that the government has not yet responded to it.

They also expressed dissatisfaction that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had not informed the House of his discussion with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma on the border dispute.

Giving written replies, Hazarika said Assam’s land, measuring 1,577.58 hectares, is currently in the illegal possession of Mizoram. This includes 400 hectares in Cachar district, 377.58 hectares in Karimganj district and 800 hectares in Hailakandi district.

He also said the Assam Police and the state’s Forest department had cleared 200 hectares of land of encroachment.

However, the Congress members were not amused. They remained adamant on the demand for a statement on the “sensitive issue” of Assam’s border disputes with neighbouring states. Hazarika sought to pacify them by stating that the government was willing to give a statement on the drone survey but they walked out.

