BJP worker's wife gang-raped in West Bengal; TMC demands punishment for culprits

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at Uluberia Super Speciality Hospital and a police picket has been posted in front of her house.

Published: 09th August 2021 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

HOWRAH: A BJP worker in West Bengal's Howrah district has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that local leaders and activists of the Trinamool Congress gang-raped his mute wife.

The TMC said it is with the victim's family and demanded punishment for the culprits.

The police said that they arrested two of the five persons named in the FIR on Monday.

A manhunt has also been launched for the three others who were allegedly involved in the incident which took place in her house on Saturday night when her husband and elder son were not present.

Amit Malviya, senior BJP leader and the party's co-incharge of West Bengal, alleged in a Twitter post tweeted that the 34-year-old wife of a BJP worker was tied and brutally gang-raped by TMC workers in Bagnan area of Howrah district.

"Local police initially refused to even file her complaint and wanted to dilute the case. TMC is using rape as a political tool to silence opponents," he tweeted.

On the other hand, TMC Howrah district president Pulak Roy said that criminals have no caste, religion, or race.

"All criminals are punished in our state. We are with the family and we demand that all culprits are punished," Roy, the state public health engineering minister, said.

Sukanta Kumar Paul, the TMC's MLA of Amta, and other leaders of the party visited the victim at the hospital.

The woman, who lives at a place under the jurisdiction of Bagnan police station with her husband and two sons, had suffered a brain stroke six years ago, following which she lost her speech but could hear.

The victim's husband, who is into the business of flex and banners, said that he had gone to Kolkata for some work on Saturday and could not return.

According to the complaint lodged with the police, some people called the woman by her nickname that night and she opened the door.

A group of five people barged into the house, beat her up and raped her after tying her up.

They had dropped his motorbike on the legs of his wife before leaving his house, the BJP worker claimed in his complaint.

The victim's younger son, who was in another room when the incident happened, on Monday said that his elder brother was on night duty on Saturday, and he (elder brother) was the first one to see that their mother was tied up and there were cut marks on her body.

The victim's brother-in-law who lives next door said that he heard nothing.

The victim was initially taken to the Bangan police station.

From there she was taken to a local hospital and later admitted to Uluberia Super Speciality Hospital.

