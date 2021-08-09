STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF unearth terrorist hideout in J-K's Poonch, recover huge cache of arms

A joint operation was launched along with the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of local police in the forest area this morning, which led to the unearthing of the hideout.

Published: 09th August 2021 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 06:53 PM

Security personnel with a consignment of arms and ammunition recovered from a terrorist hideout in Poonch district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday said a "big terrorist activity" ahead of Independence Day has been averted with the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a terrorist hideout in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The recovery which included two AK-47 rifles, a Chinese pistol, four grenades and two mobile phones was made during a joint search operation in the forest area at Sangad in Mankote tehsil of Mendhar sector, Deputy Inspector General of BSF, S P S Sandhu said.

Sandhu, who is also the Public Relations Officer of BSF Jammu, said a joint operation was launched along with the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of local police in the forest area this morning, which led to the unearthing of the hideout.

The other recoveries made from the hideout included four AK-47 magazines with 257 rounds, a pistol magazine with 68 rounds, a radio set, 13 detonators, 15 fuse detonators of Chinese grenades with levers, two mobile phones, 12 battery mobile chargers and two nine-volt batteries, the DIG said.

He said the BSF averted a big terrorist activity before Independence Day with the unearthing of the hideout.

Comments

