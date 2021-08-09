STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress accuses Twitter of violating freedom of expression after Rahul Gandhi's account suspended temporarily

The party also claimed that the Twitter handle of INC-TV was also suspended this morning.

Published: 09th August 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Congress activists try to remove the barricades during a protest in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi against the 'temporary suspension' on his Twitter account,

Congress activists try to remove the barricades during a protest in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi against the 'temporary suspension' on his Twitter account. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After Rahul Gandhi's account was temporarily suspended and a tweet deleted, the Congress on Monday accused Twitter of adopting "double standards" and violating the freedom of expression "under the diktat of the Modi Government".

The action by Twitter was condemned at a meeting of party general secretaries on Sunday evening, where the leaders decided to take up this matter at all levels.

Congress general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal said the issue of temporary suspension of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account was discussed at the meeting of general secretaries, in-charges and PCC presidents.

The party also claimed that the Twitter handle of INC-TV was also suspended this morning.

"The atrocious stance is nothing but another instance of anti-SC and anti-women mindset and inherent prejudice of the Modi Government as also a violation of freedom of expression by the Twitter India under the diktat of Modi Government.

All present universally condemned this prejudicial mindset of BJP and decided to take up this matter at all levels," he said in a statement later.

The opposition party had on Sunday alleged that Twitter acted in haste due to "pressure" from the Indian government and was "selective" in removing Rahul Gandhi's tweet and "suspending" his account for putting up pictures of the nine-year-old Dalit rape victim's family after he met them in Delhi as no action was taken against some other handles which carried the similar pictures.

"The double standard of Twitter is too obvious as statutory commissions, BJP leaders and those holding statutory offices had put up similar pictures on Twitter on 2nd and 3rd August, two days before Rahulji's visit," Venugopal said on Monday.

The Congress leader said it was resolved that we will continue the fight undeterred until securing justice for the family.

"Instead of curtailing atrocities against Dalits across the country, the prime minister and the government are up to suppress the voice of leaders like Rahul Gandhi who are in the forefront to fight for justice," he said.

The Indian Youth Congress also staged a protest in the national capital against Twitter India for blocking Rahul Gandhi's account.

"The double standards of Twitter India continue.

Even as accounts raising a voice for justice continue getting blocked, Twitter handles related to the govt like @NCSC_GoI & @anjubalabjp face no action for posting the same images," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

Remember, truth and justice always prevail," the party said while showing a picture of the blocked account of INC-TV.

"To Twitter India, we say, 'Daro Mat'," the Congress tweeted on Sunday with an image alleging that the Modi government is "intimidating" Twitter to lock Rahul Gandhi's account "for demanding justice for Delhi rape victim".

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Temporary suspension Rahul Gandhi Twitter account
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp