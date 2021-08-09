STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dehradun: Four women inmates of de-addiction centre drugged, sexually assaulted

On Friday, four women inmates of the drug rehab locked the director in her chamber and recounted their ordeal to the police.

Published: 09th August 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Inmates of a private de-addiction centre here were allegedly sexually assaulted and raped by its manager and subjected to inhuman treatment when they resisted.

The director of the drug rehab, a woman, has been arrested while its manager is on the run, Clement Town Station House Officer (SHO) D S Rautela said on Monday.

On Friday, four women inmates of the drug rehab locked the director in her chamber and recounted their ordeal to the police.

According to their complaint, the manager of the rehab raped the inmates for months after drugging them in collusion with the director.

Inmates who objected used to be beaten up with sticks or made to sit on sharp edged stools or broken bricks for hours as punishment, the SHO said.

An FIR was lodged at the Clement Town police station in connection with the case and the director of the drug rehab Vibha Singh arrested.

A search is on to nab the manager of the drug rehab Vidyadutt Raturi who is absconding, Rautela said.

Three women inmates have complained of sexual assault while one has charged the manager with rape, he said, adding her medical examination report is awaited.

Raturi 's mobile phone is switched off.

His ancestral home at Srinagar in Pauri district was also raided on Sunday but he was not found.

Both Singh and Raturi have worked at other de-addiction centres in the past.

"We are looking into their antecedents to see if they have a criminal record," the SHO said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dehradun Rape Uttarakhand Rape
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp