STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eight killed, two injured as truck rams into hut in Amreli district of Gujarat

The Gujarat government announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of each of the deceased and asked the district collector to conduct a probe into the incident.

Published: 09th August 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

AMRELI: Eight people were killed and two others seriously injured when a truck rammed into a hut in which they were sleeping in a village in Gujarat's Amreli district on Monday, police said.

The deceased included two children aged 8 and 13 and two elderly persons, the police said, adding two other children were seriously injured in the accident that took place around 2.30 am in Badhada village under Savarkundla rural police limits.

The Gujarat government announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of each of the deceased and asked the district collector to conduct a probe into the incident, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The driver of the truck, which was modified to include a crane, lost control after dozing off while driving and ploughed into the roadside hut in which 10 people were sleeping, Amreli Superintendent of Police Nirlipt Rai said.

The truck was going from Rajkot to Jafrabad in Amreli district when the accident took place, he said.

The two injured children, aged 3 and 7, were rushed to Amreli civil hospital for treatment.

The bodies were also sent to the hospital for postmortem, the official said.

The truck driver, identified as Pravin Parmar, was arrested from the spot, according to police.

The deceased were identified as Pujaben Solanki (8), Lakshmiben Solanki (30), Shukanben Solanki (13), Hemrajbhai Solanki (37), Narshibhai Sankhla (60), Navdhanbhai Sankhla (65), Virambhai Rathod (35), and Lalabhai Rathod (20), the police added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each of the deceased and also directed the district collector to conduct an investigation into the incident and submit a report.

He also instructed the local administration to provide all required assistance to the affected people, the statement from the CMO said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Road accident amreli road accident
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp