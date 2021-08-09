STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Enough of video of phone calls, sportspersons should get rewards as promised: Rahul Gandhi

In an Instagram post, he posted screenshots of media reports claiming that Olympians in the past had not been paid the rewards announced in Haryana.

Published: 09th August 2021 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Enough of video of phone calls, now sportspersons should get rewards as promised, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday in an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an Instagram post, he posted screenshots of media reports claiming that Olympians in the past had not been paid the rewards announced in Haryana.

Gandhi also attached screenshots of tweets made in 2019 by Tokyo Games medal winner Neeraj Chopra - who won India's first ever gold in a track-and-field event - and Bajrang Punia, who won the bronze in wrestling, in which they urged ministers and authorities to fulfil the promise of rewards for athletes after winning medals.

"Players should get their dues along with congratulations, not cuts in the sports budget," Gandhi wrote on Instagram.

"Enough of video of phone calls, now hand out the amount of rewards," the former Congress chief said in an apparent swipe at the prime minister who spoke with several medal winners and videos of which were widely shared on social media.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Toyko Olympics 2020 Indian winners at Olympics Neeraj Chopra Sports budget
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp