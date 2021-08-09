STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If attacks on TMC men in Tripura do not stop, Bengal BJP members to face consequences: Ex-MLA Udayan Guha

TMC leader Udayan Guha kicked up a fresh storm as he said that saffron camp members may not be able to reside peacefully in the locality.

Published: 09th August 2021 09:02 PM

TMC Supporters

By PTI

KOLKATA: Days after he issued a veiled threat to BJP activists, promising to "look after their well-being" in Dinhata, of which he is a former MLA, TMC leader Udayan Guha on Monday kicked up a fresh storm as he said that saffron camp members may not be able to reside peacefully in the locality if attacks on his party's activists do not stop in neighbouring Tripura.

The BJP, however, shot back stating that such threats wouldn't intimidate party members.

Several TMC members, including three youth leaders from Bengal, had on August 7 allegedly come under attack at Ambasa in BJP-ruled Tripura, where the Mamata Banerjee-led party is trying to gain its foothold, ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Many of them were also temporarily detained by the local police in the northeastern state.

Two youth leaders are currently under treatment at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

Guha, condemning the incident in Tripura, said at a party meeting in Dinhata, "Will the few BJP leaders left in Bhetaguri area of the constituency get to reside there if our members are attacked in Tripura? They won't. They should learn to be careful hereon.

"If you attack us with bamboo poles, don't expect us to greet you with flowers."

Slamming Guha over his remarks, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said his party's members wouldn't be cowed down by such threats.

Earlier, on August 4, the TMC leader had taken to social media to say that he would "take good care of BJP leaders and workers" in Dinhata, a day after the convoy of his party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee came under attack in Tripura.

The BJP has demanded penal action against Guha for issuing a threat against activists of an opposition party.

