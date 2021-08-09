STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India shall aim at top 10 slot in Olympics: Venkaiah Naidu 

In an unusually long speech, Naidu termed the Indian contingent's performance at the Tokyo Olympics "the first moment of national awakening in sports".

Published: 09th August 2021 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After the best-ever performance at the just-concluded Tokyo Olympics, India shall look at breaking into the top 10 at the earliest possible, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday as the House lauded medal winners and the gritty losers in close finishes.

In an unusually long speech, Naidu termed the Indian contingent's performance at the Tokyo Olympics "the first moment of national awakening in sports".

"The Tokyo Games turned out to be the best Olympic moment for our nation in the last 121 years of its Olympic journey," he said.

"It took such a long time to script a ''We too can do it'' moment, erasing the memories of desperation, despondency, dejection and disbelief, compounded by poor medal performance every four years," Naidu added.

India finished at 47 in the Tokyo medal tally, far improved from 67 in the last Games in Rio.

"Four gold medals would have placed us at around 20 and another four among the top 10 in the medals tally," he said. "It is to be much higher on the medals table given the feasibility as revealed from our Tokyo performances. Our mission shall be in the top 10 at the earliest possible."

Members thumped their desks when the reference was read out.

Naidu said the Tokyo Olympics not just gave the highest-ever number of seven medals but also in terms of grit demonstrated in quite a few close finishes and a large number of athletes entering medal-winning rounds of the competition.

"Tokyo Olympics heralded resurgence, renaissance and national awakening in sports in our country by restoring the depleting confidence and self-esteem," he said.

Of the 120 members in the Indian contingent for Tokyo, 55 contested in the quarter-finals and above, marking the highest-ever penetration into medal rounds of the competition.

For the first time, five of our athletes fought for gold and over 40 made it to the semi-finals.

"This is quite significant as it indicates the scope for substantially improving medal harvest in the near future as our sportspersons set their eyes on the Paris Olympics in 2024 with newfound confidence," he said.

Naidu said Neeraj Chopra did the nation proud with his golden javelin throw, bringing down the curtains on "decades of despair and heralded a new era of confidence and hope."

"His feat helps in healing the festering wound of recurrent despair and waning hope with every lost opportunity," he said as he went on to praise all the other medal winners - Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Mirabai Chanu, Lovelin Borgohain, P V Sindhu and Bajrang Punia.

The men''s hockey team entered the semi-finals after 49 long years and fought valiantly to win a medal after 41 years. The women bravehearts, having made their Olympics debut in 1980, made it to the semi-final after 41 years and only in their third appearance.

"These stellar performances are harbingers of rejuvenation of interest in sports in general and in hockey in particular, in our country," he said. "This august House is further happy to take note of the spectacular emergence of our women athletes in the international sports arena and their coming to the fore as medal winners."

In the 2016 Rio games, both the medal winners were women. In Tokyo, three of the seven medal winners were women.

The golden record of our men’s hockey team till 1980 and rare good performances by some individual athletes notwithstanding, India had "come to lose self-esteem, confidence, morale and hope in the domain of sports further to poor performances in the Olympics arena over the years", Naidu said.

"No nation can hold it''s head high in any domain with such lack of confidence and low self-esteem," he said. "More so, when Olympic medals add to the global perception of emerging economies with the level of sports being an important element of soft power."

In the 24 Olympic appearances till Rio Olympics in 2016, India could not win even a single medal in six, fetched a single medal each in 13, two medals in three Olympics, three in the Beijing Games in 2008 and a high of six medals in the London Games in 2012.

The first individual gold medal was secured only in the Beijing Games in 2008 while the first female medal winner in the Olympics came only in the Sydney Games in 2000. "Not even a single medal in track and field events for 120 years," Naidu said.

"In addition, excepting some rare noteworthy performances, our nation has come to be used to early exits from competitions in various events in the Olympics and meek surrenders that made our people drop their heads in frustration and agony," he added.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Venkaiah Naidu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp