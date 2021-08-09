STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra government will fulfil all needs of state police academy: CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Maharashtra government will ensure that all needs of the MPA, including the creation of sports facilities, will be fulfilled.

Published: 09th August 2021 08:39 PM

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NASHIK: The Maharashtra government will ensure that all needs of the Maharashtra Police Academy (MPA), including the creation of sports facilities, will be fulfilled considering the emerging challenges of the new era, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Monday.

"In changing times, training police officers with new technology is necessary. It is also important to maintain the mental health of police personnel under training. In view of it, excellent facilities have been created in the MPA premises here. Maharashtra police force has maintained the team spirit and earned fame in the country. Our policemen can win gold medals at national and international-level sports competitions. Giving direction to their will and providing co-operation is the responsibility of the state government. The expectations of the police force regarding the creation of the necessary facilities for success in sports competitions will be fulfilled," Thackeray said after inaugurating various projects at the MPA here.

State food and civil supplies minister and district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal, home minister Dilip Valse-Patil, environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, local MP and MLAs, Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pande were present.

The new projects include the indoor composite firing range, a synthetic track, the astroturf football and hockey grounds, synthetic topping basketball and volleyball grounds and Nisarg garden at the MPA.

