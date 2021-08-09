STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One more arrested from Maharashtra in connection with alleged religious conversion racket

In June, the UP ATS had busted a gang allegedly involved in conversion racket being run through foreign funding.

Published: 09th August 2021 11:48 PM

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested another member of the gang allegedly involved in the religious conversion racket from Yavatmal in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Faraz Shah was arrested from Yavatmal late on Sunday night, ATS said in an official release here.

The gang members were radicalising people and using them for creating enmity among religious groups in the country.

In this connection, a case under UP's anti-conversion law was lodged in the ATS police station here against Mufti Qazi, Umar Gautam and others, the release said.

In July, three others allegedly actively associated with the illegal conversion syndicate were arrested from Nagpur in Maharashtra, the release said, adding Faraz, who is the latest to be nabbed, was running the racket on a large scale in association with Umar Gautam and his gang members.

Besides Umar Gautam, Faraz is also associated with the three people arrested from Nagpur and allegedly involved in the conspiracy to convert a large number of people.

The release said that after studying the data recovered from those arrested earlier, it was found that Faraz is radically motivated and the audio clip found from them also contained conversation which was anti-national and against other religions.

Efforts are on to match voice samples, it said.

