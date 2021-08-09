STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition members protest introduction, passage of bills amid din in Lok Sabha

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Manish Tewari alleged that democracy is being "murdered" with the government pushing ahead with its legislative agenda in such a manner as the House has not been in order.

Published: 09th August 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Manish Tewari (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the government introducing and getting a number of bills passed in Parliament amid a din, Congress leaders alleged in the Lok Sabha on Monday that democracy is being "murdered" in the House.

Congress leaders like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Manish Tewari attacked the government as it introduced three bills in the House and got as many passed as Opposition members continued with their protests over the Pegasus snooping controversy, except when a Constitution amendment bill was tabled.

RSP's NK Premachandran noted that three bills were passed in 10 minutes and likened it to "cooking dosas".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asserted that the government wants long and constructive debates in Parliament and urged the Opposition members to go back to their seats so that discussions on the bills could begin.

"We are ready for day-long discussions. The (Narendra) Modi government is bringing bills for the welfare of the Other Backward Classes and tribals. We will accept your suggestions," he said.

A combined Opposition has been demanding that the House debate the Pegasus issue first.

Joshi's deputy Arjun Ram Meghwal accused the Congress leaders of making wrong statements.

However, the Opposition members stopped shouting slogans and protesting from the Well of the House and most of them went back to their seats when Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar introduced the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill that seeks to restore the states' power to classify the backward classes.

The Lok Sabha is likely to debate the bill on Tuesday.

A Constitution amendment bill requires the House to be in order during its passage as a division of votes is mandatory.

Most parties are likely to support the bill.

monsoon session of Parliament Congress Pegasus issue farm laws Constitution amendment bill
