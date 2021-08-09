STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition stages walkout as Rajya Sabha takes up taxation amendment bill

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge said the members of the House cannot do justice during the debate on ä bill which gets circulate only a few hours before being taken up.

Published: 09th August 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Monday took up The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, with Opposition Congress, DMK and TMC staging a walkout, saying adequate time was not given to them to prepare for a discussion on the proposed legislation.

The bill was listed in the supplementary agenda for the day.

When the House assembled at 3.30 pm after a brief adjournment, Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge protested against the taking up of the bill, saying the supplementary agenda was circulated at 2.15 pm.

He said the members of the House cannot do justice during the debate on ä bill which gets circulate only a few hours before being taken up.

"We cannot support such wrong practice. We are walking out," Kharge said.

Responding to this, Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said it was not the first time that a supplementary agenda was circulated.

He also said the Taxation Amendment Bill as well as The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (listed in supplementary agenda) were in national interest.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray of the TMC and Tiruchi Siva of the DMK too joined the issue with Kharge, and their parties staged a walkout.

In the meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill for consideration and return.

The money bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
taxation amendment bill Rajya Sabha opposition walkout
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp