Pegasus row: Lok Sabha adjourned again; Congress asks for vote of no-confidence against Modi government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned till 11.30 am following protests by Opposition members over various issues.

As soon as the Question Hour began, Opposition members sought to raise various issues, including the Pegasus spyware controversy and started shouting slogans.

Speaker Om Birla told the members that the Question Hour was important and should not be disrupted, and urged the members to go back to their seats.

However, the din continued and the proceedings were adjourned in less than 10 minutes till 11.30 am.

Earlier, Birla, on behalf of the House, paid tributes to those who had participated in the Quit India Movement.

The members also stood in silence for a brief while as a mark of respect to those who took part in that movement.

The Quit India Movement was launched in 1942 under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and played a key role in India attaining freedom from the British rule five years later on August 15, 1947.

Besides, Birla mentioned about India's performance at the just-concluded Olympic games at Tokyo and congratulated the medal winners.

Members thumped their desks when the name of Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal in javelin throw at the Olympics, was mentioned.

While noting that winning seven medals was the best ever Olympics performance by India, Birla exuded confidence that the performance would enthuse youngsters.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Monday suggested that the Opposition must consider bringing a vote of a no-confidence motion against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

He also moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the row.

Terming the Pegasus spyware issue 'a matter of grave concern', Tewari stated that 'reputed agencies' like Citizen Lab have found traces of the spyware on some of the devices that were attacked.

As the logjam in Parliament continues over the issues including farmers' agitation, Pegasus issue and COVID-19 mismanagement, Congress MP tweeted, "Since NDA/BJP Govt is showing a level of obduracy unwitnessed before in annals of Parliamentary Democracy by not discussing l'affaire Pegasus, Farmers agitation and COVID mismanagement joint opposition should seriously consider bringing a vote of no-confidence against NDA/BJP Govt."

"Reports have pointed out that the Government of India has procured the surveillance tool Pegasus developed by Israeli company NSO Group for surveillance of Journalists, Civil Society Activists, Politicians and Supreme Court Judges. Since the NSO group's policy is that clients are confined to the vetted government only it suggests that the spyware was used by the GoI and not any other private body," the Congress MP said in his adjournment motion.

"It should be noted that this kind of surveillance classifies as hacking, which is what spyware does and it would very much qualify as unauthorised interception or hacking as per Information Technology Act, 2000. The fact is that the government has not categorically denied that Pegasus has been used officially. Sir this is a matter of grave concern and therefore I wish to raise the same," he added.

Tewari, earlier on last week, too moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the same issue.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday moved adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on the same issue.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- Need to suspend the business of the day to have a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister the alleged role of the Government towards utilizing Israeli Pegasus spyware as the weapon against Indian opposition leaders, Chief Justice of India, Election Commissioner of India, CBI Director, Women Journalists and MPs of BJP's," Tagore said in his notice.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition for disrupting the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament and said no matter how much the Opposition parties try to disrupt Parliament proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session and stall the development, the "country cannot become hostage to such selfishness and politics".

The Opposition has been continuously demanding discussion on the issue of Pegasus in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13.

(With ANI Inputs)