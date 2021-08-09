STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raigad administration to build memorial for 84 who died in Maharashtra landslide

Nidhi Chaudhari, Raigad District collector said the villagers told the administration that they will not go back to where their houses stood. 

Published: 09th August 2021 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 08:52 AM

Locals at the site after several people died in a landslide at Taliye village in Satara district. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Raigad district administration has decided to build a memorial for the 84 people who were killed in a landslide in Taliye village recently. 

“We were told that the villagers want to construct the grand memorial for the victims who were killed in landslides. This will be a symbol for the deceased people,” Chaudhari said.

“On the similar line, we will develop a memorial at Taliye village. But the design of this memorial will be different as this place is the medievel period history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and these villagers ancestors were soldiers in Shivaji’s army. Therefore, it will have more like heritage Fort reminding Shivaji’s period,” Chaudhari said adding that so many people can come and pay their respect by visiting this proposed memorial.

“We have already asked the architect to work on the design. In the next few days, we will get the design, then it will be sent for approval by the state government and the budget allocations will be done. Once all administrative procedures are completed, the tender for the construction of the memorial will be constructed,” Raigad district collector said.

The district administration had arranged the 13th-day rituals after the deaths of all 84 people.

All villagers performed rituals together displaying the photos of their near and dear ones.

The administration has also begun works to rehabilitate those affected by the landslides.Those who lost their homes have been houses in temporary shelters. 

