Raipur diary

Tourist police for safety and security in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh police adopted an unusual role as ‘tourist police’ for the first time in Gariyaband district exclusively devoted to ensure safety of the visitors and guide them at popular spots. The unique initiative, introduced by the district police chief Parul Mathur, comprises of 28 trained personnel who are donned in yellow T-shirts, blue track pants, caps and sports shoes. To begin with, a four-member team has been deputed at prominent tourist sites of Jatmai Dham, Ghatarani temple, Rajiv Lochan temple, Chingrapagar waterfall, Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve and Sikaser dam.

State gets 10 national awards from TRIFED

Chhattisgarh bagged ten national awards for exemplary performance in Van Dhan Yojana and Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme. The state topped in eight categories in procurement, processing and marketing of Minor Forest Produces (MFP) and was conferred two awards for new products and innovation by Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED). CM Bhupesh Baghel claimed that the state has set a new record in purchasing maximum forest produce and that the procurement of MFP at MSP played a vital role in providing jobs to tribals, forest dwellers and in improving their economic condition during Covid. Union Tribal Affairs minister Arjun Munda presented the awards at a virtual function.

Plantation drive for nature & tribals

The Bastar police have launched a nine-day plantation campaign in the police premises of the Maoist-affected seven districts of south Chhattisgarh. The ongoing drive, highlighted in local Gondi dialect as “Pothla Uraskana” (plantation festival), is being celebrated from August 1 (International Friendship Day) to August 9 (World Tribal day) to highlight environmental conservation. “This initiative would serve as a medium to strengthen the bond with nature and the native population”, said Sunderraj P, IG (Bastar zone). People’s trust remains at the centre in the insurgency-hit area, he added.

BALCO employee tops UPSC exam in 1st attempt

Toshit Trivedi has secured first rank in UPSC combined geo-scientist exam and has cracked it in his very first attempt. He is a post graduate from BHU and topped the exam while working on a 10am-5pm job at the Korba-based Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO). Trivedi, who hails from Banswara (Rajasthan), feels that BALCO has enriched him with experience, sound technical exposure and commendable support. “Balco believes that its people are its biggest asset. The young talents should always be empowered,” said Balco CEO Abhijit Pati.

