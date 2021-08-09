STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiffin box bomb found in Amritsar village, apparently dropped by drone from Pakistan

The police found an abandoned bag that had seven pouches, a plastic tiffin, five hand grenades and 100 rounds of 9 mm pistol rounds.

Published: 09th August 2021 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab police (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police on Monday foiled a major terror attack attempt ahead of Independence Day after recovering a double-decker tiffin box bomb filled with improvised explosive (IED) along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar. Police said 2-3 kg IED was packed into the tiffin and could have been delivered on the Indian side through a drone from Pakistan.

A high alert has been sounded in Punjab following the recovery. Besides the tiffin, the police also recovered five hand grenades, 100 rounds of 9 mm pistol ammunition, a switch and a remote control device from Daleke village in Amritsar.

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said that following the inputs on drone activity in the area, a massive combing operation was launched during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. During the operation, the police team recovered a bag with the explosives and ammunition packed neatly in soft foam pouches. He said preliminary investigations indicated that the bag was dropped through a drone that crossed the border undetected.  

He said that the police teams secured the bag and called a team of National Security Guards (NSG). “The RDX was installed in the tiffin box in a sophisticated manner such that it had three different mechanisms including switch, magnetic and spring controls for operational flexibility with two U-shaped magnets,” said  Gupta, adding that further investigations were on.

