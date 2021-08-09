STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two newly recruited Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

Yasir Hussain and Usman Qadir, both residents of Dachhan, were arrested along with some arms and ammunition during a search operation from Kalaingassu area of Tander.

Published: 09th August 2021 03:40 PM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

JAMMU: Two newly recruited terrorists affiliated with proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen outfit were arrested in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Yasir Hussain and Usman Qadir, both residents of Dachhan, were arrested along with some arms and ammunition during a search operation from Kalaingassu area of Tander, a police official said.

He said the two went missing from their houses on August 5 and two days later it was learnt that they had joined Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.

A case under unlawful activities (prevention) act was registered at Dachhan police station, the official said.

He said reliable information was received on Sunday regarding their presence in Tander and accordingly, police along with the Army and the CRPF launched a joint operation which led to their arrest.

The search operation in the area is still on and further details are awaited, the official said.

