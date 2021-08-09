STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will support Modi government, says Congress as Opposition huddles before tabling of Constitution Amendment Bill

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among those who attended the meeting held at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Published: 09th August 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Parliament

A view of Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leaders of 15 Opposition parties met at the Parliament complex on Monday to formulate a common strategy on issues like the Pegasus snooping controversy and farmers' concerns as the Monsoon session of Parliament entered its final week.

After the meeting, Kharge said that the Opposition will support The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill 2021, which will be introduced in Parliament later today.

Besides the Congress, leaders of the DMK, TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena, SP, CPM, RJD, AAP, CPI, NC, IUML, LJD, RSP and the KC(M) were present.

Opposition parties have united in seeking a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue and the farmers' problems, and is exerting pressure on the government.

Parliament has failed to transact any significant business since it met on July 19 for the Monsoon session.

Some bills, however, have been passed amid the din.

TAGS
congress Rahul Gandhi Pegasus Constitution Amendment Bill Trinamool DMK Shiv Sena RJD aap
