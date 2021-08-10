STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Better education, healthcare services to help bring down Assam Muslim birth rate: Congress MLA

According to the 2011 Census, Muslims comprise 34.22 per cent of Assam's total population of 3.12 crore and they are in majority in several districts.

Published: 10th August 2021 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed

Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The birth rate among the Muslim populace of Assam, especially those residing in riverine areas, will come down if measures are taken to spread education and develop healthcare facilities and means of communication, Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed said in the assembly on Tuesday.

Moving a Private Member's Special Motion, Ahmed said that though there is a perception that the birth rate is high among Muslims, it has been reducing rapidly over the last few years.

He, however, added that the rate needs to be further brought down and for it, framing only laws will not work.

According to the 2011 Census, Muslims comprise 34.22 per cent of Assam's total population of 3.12 crore and they are in majority in several districts.

The Congress leader said that the birth rate was high among other communities of the state also, but he has focussed on the Muslims, particularly in riverine areas, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had expressed concern over the population growth of this section.

"Education is the best contraception, I believe. Besides making education accessible, healthcare facilities and means of communication in the remote riverine areas, where population growth rate among Muslims is still high, have to be improved," he said.

He also emphasised the need to curb social ills like child marriage and make contraceptives and other birth control means accessible to the populace of these areas.

"Unfortunately, there was nothing in this year's state budget for improving education or communication infrastructure in these areas. If the government desires, it can still take steps to improve these facilities in those parts," Ahmed added.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary informed the House that the chief minister will be replying to the special motion on August 13.

Sarma had in June urged the Muslim community to adopt a "decent family planning policy" for population control to reduce poverty.

On July 19, the Congress legislator had raised a similar matter, under a different provision of the Assembly, suggesting various measures to bring down the birth rate among the Muslims, particularly those settled in the ‘Char-Chaporis' (riverine areas).

Ahmed had proposed establishing educational institutes, stopping child marriages, improving health and communication services, providing jobs in government and private sectors based on population representation and facilitating easy availability of birth control measures among women.

The CM, replying to Ahmed on that day, had said that his government had no objection to the proposals, except those related to providing jobs as this had to be based on merit and not population representation.

He had said that the House will adopt this resolution without any further debate if he made the relevant changes.

Accordingly, the Congress member brought the Special Motion on Tuesday.

The government has already planned to appoint 10,000 ASHA workers to distribute contraceptives among Muslim women and set up a population army of 1,000 youths to create awareness among the members of the community, Sarma had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Muslim Congress Assam Congress
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp