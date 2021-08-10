STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh gives forest resource rights certificates to tribals in urban area

Bhupesh Baghel distributed CFRR certificates to gram sabhas of five villages located in the core area of the Udanti-Sitanadi tiger reserve.

Published: 10th August 2021 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government on Monday distributed community forest resource rights (CFRR) certificates to tribal groups living in an urban area, empowering them to protect, regenerate, conserve and manage customary forest area within its traditional boundary, officials said.

This has made Chhattisgarh the first state in the country to recognise community forest resource rights of tribals in urban areas, they said.

During a virtual programme to mark the International Day of World's Indigenous People at his official residence here, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel distributed CFRR certificates to three ward sabhas of Nagri Nagar Panchayat, an urban body in Dhamtari district, a government official said.

Besides, Baghel distributed CFRR certificates to gram sabhas of five villages located in the core area of the Udanti-Sitanadi tiger reserve, he said.

Speaking at the function, the chief minister said, "The indigenous people living in urban municipalities of the Fifth Schedule areas have kept their forest well preserved and intact. It is, therefore, important to recognise their pre-existing community resource rights over these forests in order for them to continue doing so."

The Fifth Schedule of the Constitution deals with administration of scheduled areas where tribal communities are in a majority.

Ensuring the rights of local communities on resources, including water, forest and land, and raising their standard of living is one of the top priorities of the state government, Baghel said.

The government has been taking continuous steps towards the cultural development of tribal communities as well as their socio-economic upliftment, he said.

"World Tribal Day is a big festival for us and it is associated with self-respect, pride, culture and dreams of about 31 per cent tribal population of the state. Therefore, a government holiday has been declared on this day," Baghel added.

Commissioner of state's Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development department Shammi Abidi informed that Chhattisgarh has become the first state in the country to recognise the forest resource rights of tribal communities in urban areas.

Nagri Nagar Panchayat, surrounded by forests and located around 65 km away from Dhamtari district headquarters, was constituted by clubbing three villages - Churiyara, Tumbahra and Nagri - which have now become wards.

The resource rights of these three wards have been recognised over their 10,200 acres of forests, Abidi said.

The CFRR of five villages have been recognised over 13,700 acres of forests which is spread within the core area of the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, located across two districts -Dhamtari and Gariaband, she said.

With these rights recognised under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, the ward sabhas and gram sabhas would be able to protect, conserve, regenerate and manage the entire forest area falling within their traditional boundary, Abidi added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh Tribals Chhattisgarh Forest
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp