STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delta Plus variant won't fuel exponential surge in India, only 86 cases detected so far: Centre

VK Paul, who also heads the national Covid task force, said given this variant’s geographical spread so far, it is evident that it may not be able to go beyond Delta Plus’s extent of transmission.

Published: 10th August 2021 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

On June 22, the Centre for the first time had designated the Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus a “variant of concern”. (Representational image| PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 86 Covid cases with Delta Plus variant have been detected in India so far, with Maharashtra alone reporting 45 cases but the Centre reiterated that interim findings of the epidemiological analysis show that it may not have public health significance beyond Delta variant.

“From the evidence we have so far, it looks like the Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus will not be able to fuel an exponential surge in the number of Covid cases in India,” said SK Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control in a press briefing on the pandemic status in India.

A similar message was presented by VK Paul, member, health, Niti Aayog, who also heads the national Covid task force, who said that given this variant’s geographical spread so far, it is evident that it may not be able to go beyond Delta Plus’s extent of transmission.

In most states in India now, Delta Plus has been detected in 80-90% of nearly 59,000 samples collected from those infected, which were subjected to whole-genome sequencing under the Centre’s INSACOG project.

ALSO READ | Covaxin capable of neutralising delta plus variant of Covid-19 too, shows ICMR study

Delta variant, which has been estimated to be 50-60% more transmissible than Alpha variant, first identified in the UK, and was responsible for the massive second wave in India before spreading out in most parts of the world.  

Last month, INSACOG had clarified that there is currently no evidence of any new Delta sub-lineage that is of greater concern than delta.

A pre-print study released by the Indian Council of Medical Research early this month said that Covaxin – the Covid vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and its subsidiary National Institute of Virology (NIV) -- is effective in providing protection against the Delta Plus variant.

The findings, however, did suggest that just like in case of Delta Variant, the efficacy of these vaccines is lowered in case of Delta Plus variant.

On June 22, the Centre for the first time had designated the Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus a “variant of concern”.

As of now, two variants of SARSCoV2, said Singh, are under investigation in India. These include kappa and B 1.617.3, a virus type also called Delta Plus.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delta Plus variant Delta variant Delta Plus cases in India Covaxin
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp