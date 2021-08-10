STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five Union Ministers from Gujarat to reach out to people through yatras from August 16

Five newly-inducted Union Ministers from Gujarat will take part in yatras organised by the BJP in various parts of their home state from August 16 to 20.

Published: 10th August 2021 08:49 PM

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Five newly-inducted Union ministers from Gujarat, including Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, will take part in yatras organised by the BJP in various parts of their home state from August 16 to 20, a party functionary said on Tuesday.

The "Jan Ashirvad Yatras'' is organised by the Gujarat BJP unit to reach out to people, he said.

"BJP workers, as well as party office-bearers, would also take part in these five 'Jan Ashirvad Yatras' between August 16 and 20. Since each Yatra would last for three days, some of them would overlap. Apart from thanking the people for electing BJP in elections, this is also an exercise to establish a dialogue with the people,'' said Yagnesh Dave, media coordinator, Gujarat BJP.

Notably, Assembly elections in Gujarat are due in December next year.

Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya would join 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' from Rajkot district which will culminate at his native place Bhavnagar via Amreli district, said a statement by the Gujarat BJP.

A vehicle rally of Minister of State for Women and Child Development and Surendranagar MP Mahendra Munjapara will be held between Ahmedabad and Surendranagar districts.

The yatra would also cover some parts of the Botad, Rajkot and Morbi districts.

Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, would undertake a journey from Unjha town in Mehsana district to reach his native place Amreli in the Saurashtra region.

Kheda MP and Union Communications Minister Devusinh Chauhan will join the yatra from Palanpur in Banaskantha district which will pass through Aravalli and Mahisagar districts before reaching Kheda.

Surat MP Darshana Jardosh, who was recently inducted as MoS Railways and Textiles in the Modi government, would embark on the yatra from Vadodara to Surat, said the release.

TAGS
Gujarat Mansukh Mandaviya
